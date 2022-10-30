Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital after recovering from a stabbing attack at an Italian supermarket.

The incident resulted in five injuries at the shopping centre in Milan, with one person reported to have died, and left Mari requiring surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in his back.

However, Mari's loan club Monza revealed in a statement that the 29-year-old will now continue his recovery at home.

“Pablo Mari was discharged from the hospital this morning, has returned home and now begins a period of absolute rest," the press release read.

“AC Monza sincerely thanks Professor Osvaldo Chiara and all the professionals of the Trauma Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.

“Pablo, we are waiting for you!”

Monza director Adriano Galliani revealed that he has made a request to Serie A to postpone their league game against Bologna, but this is currently still scheduled for Monday night.

“We asked for the postponement of Monday's match against Bologna because the team is in shock," Galliani told reporters.

Galliani also paid tribute to Mari on Twitter and said: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."

Reports from Italy say that a 46-year-old man has been arrested after stabbing customers, among them Mari.

Sky Italy also claims that Massimo Tarantino, a former defender who represented the likes of Napoli, Inter and Bologna and now works as a director for Serie B side SPAL, was responsible for disarming the attacker.

It is understood that Tarantino stopped and disarmed the assailant, before telling reporters: "[The attacker] was screaming, screaming, that was it. Am I a hero? I haven't done anything".

Mari is expected to be out of action for two months after making eight appearances for the Serie A side this season, scoring once.

He signed for Arsenal in 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo, initially on loan. He then signed a permanent deal with the Gunners a year later, but struggled to get a regular game time and managed just 19 appearances for his parent club.

He spent the second half of last season with another Italian side, Udinese.

Arsenal players showed their support for the Spaniard in Sunday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest by posing for a picture with their team-mate’s shirt.

Gabriel Martinelli then celebrated with the shirt after giving Arsenal an early fifth-minute lead at the Emirates.

