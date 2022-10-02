Manchester City have prepared for life after Pep Guardiola, the Citizens boss has himself stressed.

Guardiola is City’s most decorated manager with 11 major honours but has yet to win the coveted Champions League just yet.

While the Catalan has no plans on leaving the Etihad in the immediate future, his contract expires next year. But he has moved to reassure fans that the club will be in safe hands.

Speaking ahead of the derby with Manchester United, who have not lifted the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management in 2013, Guardiola said: “The club knows exactly what is the next step. No one can see the problems [of the future] but I am 100% convinced.

"They know what the strategy is, what they have to do right now, tomorrow and for next season. When the club depends on one person we have a problem.

"If the club just depends on Pep it is because we have not done well. I never buy players, it is not my money. It is the club. The club is the most important word.

"Every decision we make is thinking about the club. In football, like all sport, you lose more than you win but it is important to think the way you do it will give you the trophies and the titles."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has declared his admiration for his opposite number Erik ten Hag, who worked with the Catalan at Bayern Munich.

"His work in Holland, especially in Ajax in the last period, was an incredible example across Europe,” said Guardiola.

"But he knows it will depend on the results. I'm still here because we won in the past, otherwise I would not be here.

"Results give you time to build what you want, but I have a good opinion about United. If they decide to buy Erik it is because they believe he is the man."

