The Premier League have announced a raft of changes ahead of the new season which begins on Friday, including advice to not stop games for medical emergencies in the stand unless absolute necessary.

Multiple incidents took place last season which saw matches halted due to an incident in the crowd, including the Manchester derby in March, and two games on January 12 – Watford v Chelsea and Southampton v Leicester City.

Last October, a match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was stopped for 20 minutes while a fan was stabilised and taken to hospital.

The Premier League said: “Clubs have been advised not to stop games for a medical emergency in the stands unless absolutely necessary.”

Further changes for new Premier League season

The multi-ball system, which allows the game to resume when the ball goes out of play, will return after last season saw an average of just 55 minutes of ball-in-play time.

Ten balls will be available, one on the pitch, one with the fourth official and eight more around the stadium on cones so play can be resumed more quickly.

VAR is set to get more involved in incidents where players have been prevented from having the chance to play the ball in dead-ball situations, while time wasting will also be scrutinised.

Assistant referees have been told to only delay raising their flag for an obvious offside when there is an immediate chance of goal, following criticism from players and fans about play continuing during an obvious offside.

Concussion trials will also continue this season, with teams allowed to make an extra substitution in the event of a suspected concussion.

Lastly, clubs will be allowed to play friendlies while the Qatar World Cup takes place from November 21 to December 18.

Masters on pitch invasions

Clubs will be given tougher sanctions by the Football Association and prosecuting offenders will now be the “default response” under the new measures.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the new rules are “absolutely vital”.

"We saw some quite serious incidents across the game at the end of last season,” said Masters. “We need to stop that and push it back to make sure it doesn't get out of control.

"We hope to see things improving by our shareholders' meeting in September but it will take time."

