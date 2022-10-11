The Premier League could be forced to rearrange another round of fixtures in May after the date of King Charles III’s coronation was announced.

The occasion will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, some eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

"The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Ten Premier League fixtures have been pencilled in on that particular date, including West Ham v Manchester United, Newcastle v Arsenal and Liverpool v Brentford.

The Premier League cancelled games when the Queen passed away last month, and a number were also shelved on the weekend before the funeral, including Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds United due to police shortages.

It is another headache for league officials, who are already facing a fixture pile-up due to November's World Cup in Qatar.

The Premier League is expected to announce their official plan of action for the affected fixtures in due course following consultation with the government.

