Harry Kane’s second half header maintained Spurs unbeaten start to the season and extended Wolves winless run in the Premier League on Saturday.

Antonio Conte was on the touchline after escaping a ban for the events at Chelsea last week, but his side were not at the races in the first half. The match needed a game-changer and Kane was happy to oblige when he headed home from close-range, sending Spurs top of the table for a few hours at the very least.

Spurs began with confidence, but Wolves gradually muscled their way into proceedings. A half of half chances soon turned into a half of near misses. Harry Kane’s looping header forced Jose Sa into a smart save, but Spurs were looking lacklustre. Wolves new boy Matheus Nunes nearly capitalised on some sloppy defending moments before the break, only to be denied by some last-ditch defending.

A goalless and uninspiring first half was crying out for a spark in the second, which Kane was happy to provide on 64 minutes. Son Heung-Min’s corner was flicked on by Ivan Perisic at the near post and nodded home by Kane from close-range, much to the relief of the Spurs faithful. The home side showed resilience and determination to see the game out and claim a vital three points on home soil.

Tottenham return to Premier League action next Sunday 28th August when they travel to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with kick-off scheduled for 1630. As for Wolves, they host Newcastle United on the same day with kick-off set for 1400 at Molineux.

TALKING POINT

Kane’s record collection. When you think about the young, fresh-faced Harry Kane who burst onto the scene at Spurs, it takes a moment to comprehend the magnitude of his development in the ten years since his Premier League debut. A great striker once said to score goals, you must get yourself in the box and that is where Kane landed the sucker punch today. The 29-year-old is making and breaking records and dancing to his own tune. His winning goal takes his tally for the club to 250, while 185 of these have come in the Premier League, seeing him become the player to score the most goals for one club in the history of the division. There is a real belief that with Conte at the helm and Kane playing a lead role, the dream of bringing home silverware may be getting closer to reality.

MAN OF THE MATCH – HARRY KANE

What else is left to say? The first half display from Spurs was below par and Conte clearly had words at half-time, evident in the reaction of the players in the second period. There were players such as Perisic who was lively, Hojbjerg who was battling, but the game swung on Kane’s goal. The front man was in the right place at the right time to score the goal which made all the difference. His record breaking and landmark making achievements are worthy of the headlines this afternoon.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spurs: Lloris 6, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 6, Emerson 6, Hojbjerg 6, Bentancur 6, Perisic 7, Kulusevski 6, Son 6, Kane 7.

Subs: Bissouma 5, Sessegnon 5, Lucas 5, Richarlison 5.



Wolves: Sa 6, Jonny 6, Collins 6, Kilman 6, Ait-Nouri 6, Neves 6, Nunes 6, Moutinho 6, Guedes 6, Podence 6, Neto 6.

Subs: Semedo 5, Dendoncker 5, Jimenez 5, Hwang 5.

KEY MOMENTS

64’ GOAL! SPURS 1-0 WOLVES (KANE) There it is, the deadlock is broken and it’s Harry Kane! Son’s corner is flicked on by Perisic and nodded home from close-range by Kane! It’s the 1000th home Premier League goal for Spurs, it’s Kane 250th goal for the club and it takes them to the top of the table for a few hours at the very least!

KEY STATS

Harry Kane has now netted 185 Premier League goals, overtaking Sergio Aguero with Man City (184) for the most goals scored by a player for a single club in the competition (OptaJoe)

Ivan Perisic for Tottenham vs. Wolves: most duels won (7), most tackles (5), most chances created (3) and most assists (1) that is now assists in back-to-back games for the Croatian (Squawka)

