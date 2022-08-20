Leicester City's poor start to the season continued as Che Adams' brace condemned them to a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton, while Demarai Gray's late equaliser denied Nottingham Forest another victory and eased the pressure on Frank Lampard.

The Foxes went in front through a smart free kick from James Maddison curling the set piece past Gavin Banzunu at the near post, but a brace from substitute Che Adams turned the match on its head.

Without the likely Chelsea-bound Wesley Fofana in the heart of their defence, Leicester looked vulnerable at the back and their failure to deal with a long throw allowed Armel Bella-Kotchap to pass back to Che Adams who sidefooted home.

Adams then met a typically pin-point James Ward-Prowse cross from the right flank with a scissor-kick on the six-yard box to give the Saints their first victory of the season. Adams came close to bagging a hat-trick in injury time but his effort came off the outside of the post.

Brendan Rodgers' side have just one point from their first three games.

Forest took the lead at Goodison Park against the run of play with nine minutes remaining through Brennan Johnson after Jordan Pickford parried Ryan Yates' long range strike, but two minutes from time Everton drew level when the England goalkeeper sent a perfect long ball over the top for Gray's diagonal run and he coolly slotted home past Dean Henderson.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the last minute to give Fulham victory over Brentford in a thrilling five-goal West London derby. The Cottagers were cruising through a scrappy goal in the opening minute from Bobby Reid and Joao Palhinha's fine header from Andreas Pereira's corner, but Christian Norgaard pulled a goal back on the stroke of half time with a fine volley from a Bees corner.

Ivan Toney had two goals ruled out before equalising from close range, turning home Yoane Wissa's low cross, but the Fulham No. 9 had the final say when he headed home substitute Kevin Mbabu's cross.

Finally at Selhurst Park, Aston Villa took an early lead through Ollie Watkins, who latched onto a smart header from Leon Bailey, but it lasted for just two minutes before Wilfried Zaha ran half the length of the field to equalise for Crystal Palace.

Zaha saw his penalty stopped by Emiliano Martinez just before the hour mark but converted the rebound to give his side the lead and then a minute after arriving on the field Jean-Phillipe turned home Tyrick Mitchell's cross to seal victory for Patrick Vieira's side.

In the early Premier League match, Harry Kane scored the only goal as Tottenham beat Wolves. Bournemouth meet Arsenal in the late kick-off.

