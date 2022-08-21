Leeds enjoyed their best result in the top-flight for some time on Sunday afternoon, thrashing Chelsea 3-0 in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

Chelsea had the better of the early play, with Raheem Sterling having a goal ruled out for a narrow offside and putting another effort just wide, but Leeds grew into the game as the half wore on.

And they were gifted an opener just after the half-hour mark when Edouard Mendy tried a turn in his six-yard box, only to be robbed by Brenden Aaronson, who rounded him before tapping home.

A second came soon afterwards when Jack Harrison put in a perfect free kick from the left flank which Rodrigo flicked a header at and the ball flew inside the far corner of the net.

From there on, Leeds put on a show for their fans and a third came midway through the second half when Rodrigo got a touch on Dan James' cross and Harrison was on hand to turn home from close range.

To add to Chelsea's woes Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second needless booking with five minutes remaining.

TALKING POINT

Hard to see Gallagher finding regular spot in Chelsea side - His performances for Crystal Palace last season were so good there was a universal willingness for him to have an opportunity to establish himself at Chelsea. In this his first start for the club he has been at since he was eight years' old, it was the toughest of baptisms. As Chelsea are currently structured under Thomas Tuchel he just does not seem a great fit except as a back-up role as right wing-back perhaps - one which would not make the most of his talents. Not possessing the tactical acumen of injured central midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, Gallagher seemed lost, unable to either provide good service to the forward three in front of him, nor given the freedom he relished at Selhurst Park to make lung-bursting runs to join them in attack. There could be interest in him from other clubs in the next ten days and whether the Blues duo can return quickly or not, it may not be a surprise if Tuchel looks to move him on.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Jack Harrison (Leeds) - He is really becoming one of the best creative forwards in the Premier League and could soon be considered for an England call-up. He was at the hub of everything dangerous Leeds created in the final third and his link up with Rodrigo is why Leeds can have genuine hopes of a top-half finish. His dead-ball delivery for the second goal was exquisite, but just as impressive was his desire to burst into the box when out of possession - and this brought the reward of a goal of his own.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds: Meslier 7; Kristensen 6, Koch 6, Llorente 6, Struijk 7; Adams 7, Roca 6; Aaronson 7, Harrison 8*, James 6; Rodrigo 7.

Subs: Forshaw 6, Sinisterra 6, Greenwood 6, Gelhardt 6, Klich 6.

Chelsea: Mendy 4; James 6, Silva 6, Koulibaly 4; Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 6, Gallagher 5, Cucurella 6; Mount 7, Havertz 6; Sterling 6.

Subs: Ziyech 6, Pulisic 6, Azpilicueta 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

1' SO CLOSE FROM STERLING! With barely 30 seconds on the clock, Sterling cut inside two defenders in the box but fired an effort just wide of the post.

9' SILLY FROM KOULIBALY! He gets a yellow card for a needless pull-back on Aaronsen 35 yards from goal on the wing.

33' GOAL FOR LEEDS! And it came from a howler from Mendy. He received a backpass under little pressure but decided to try and turn the forward in the six-yard box, only to be robbed by Aaronson who then taps home.

37' GOAL FOR LEEDS! Rodrigo flicks a fantastic header home leaving Mendy no chance. He met a fine ball from Harrison at the front post.

69' GOAL FOR LEEDS! Harrison turns home from close range, as Rodrigo steered James' cross into his path.

85' RED CARD FOR KOULIBALY! Almost a carbon copy of his first booking, a pretty needless foul 35 yards from goal and the referee has no hesitation in giving him a second yellow card.

KEY STAT

