Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, a result which does little to kickstart either of their seasons.

Both Steven Gerrard and Steve Cooper came into this match in desperate need of a win, though the latter was at least given a measure of security after his recent contract extension.

The first half set the tone for a feisty affair, with Aurier, Steve Cook and Ezri Konsa all booked for robust challenges. Dennis opened the scoring for Forest on the 15-minute mark after nodding in a searching free kick delivery from Morgan Gibbs-White, but Ashley Young equalised soon afterwards with a powerful drive from long range.

With 16 fouls in total before the break – seven for Forest and nine for Villa – both sides struggled to find their rhythm. They picked up where they had left off after the restart, John McGinn earning a yellow card for steaming in on Brennan Johnson.

Moments earlier, McGinn had almost laid on another goal after threading through Jacob Ramsey. He tried to square to Ollie Watkins for a tap-in, but Forest defender Scott McKenna made a crucial interception.

Villa had chances to win it through Watkins and McGinn while, at the other end, Gibbs-White curled just wide and Cheikhou Kouyate forced a decent save from Emi Martinez. Ultimately, though, neither side could find a way through, leaving them with a point apiece.

TALKING POINT

Forest happier with a draw? Having ended a run of five straight defeats in the league, Cooper will be able to take some positives from this match. A point lifts Forest off the bottom of the table, hauling them above Leicester.

Nonetheless, this was another disjointed performance which did little to suggest that Forest’s numerous summer signings are gelling into a coherent team. Gerrard has little to cheer about, with Villa still 16th and with one win in their last seven league games.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest). As well as laying on the assist for the opener, Gibbs-White was one of the few players on the field who was a consistent threat going forwards.

He came close to scoring in the second half and, all in all, gave a lively showing. Forest need energy and pace in attack and Gibbs-White has both in abundance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Nottingham Forest: Henderson 6, Aurier 5, Cook 6, McKenna 7, Toffolo 5, Freuler 6, Yates 5, Kouyate 6, Johnson 6, Dennis 6, Gibbs-White 7

Subs: Williams 5, Surridge 5, O’Brien N/A

Aston Villa: Martinez 6, Cash 5, Mings 5, Young 6, McGinn 6, Luiz 6, Ramsey 7, Buendia 6, Watkins 5, Coutinho 4

Subs: Ings 5, Dendoncker 5, Archer N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

15’ GOAL! Dennis coaxes a foul from Mings to the right of the box. Forest make the most of their opportunity, Gibbs-White picking out Dennis who heads past the helpless Martinez.

22’ GOAL! Out of nowhere, Villa are level. Under pressure from Ramsey, Yates can only clear as far as Young and, from 25 yards, he lashes into the back of the net.

49’ SO CLOSE! Ramsey is threaded through by McGinn and tries to set up Watkins for a tap-in, but McKenna makes a goal-saving intervention.

59’ GOOD SAVE! Luiz picks out Watkins with an inswinging cross to the far post. He nods a downwards header on target, but Henderson gets down low and makes the stop.

63’ JUST WIDE! A spell of pressure from the hosts ends with Gibbs-White turning Luiz on the edge of the area before curling a shot towards the far corner. It whistles narrowly wide of the post.

68’ BIG MISS! Watkins gets to the byline and scoops the ball back across goal. McGinn attempts a diving header with the goal gaping, but nods wide.

KEY STATS

According to Opta, Young’s goal was his first in the Premier League for Aston Villa since May 2011 against Wigan. That was 11 years and 156 days ago.

Only Peter Schmeichel (37 years and 336 days) has scored a Premier League goal for Aston Villa at an older age than Young (37 years and 93 days).

