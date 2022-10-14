Brentford put their bad run of recent form behind them as they held firm to grind out a precious 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Gtec Stadium.

Two goals from Ivan Toney were enough to give the Bees a crucial three points, that sees them leapfrog Liverpool momentarily into the top half of the Premier League table.

Thomas Frank's side weren't always in the ascendancy, but they defended resolutely as Brighton's profligacy played a part in their downfall once more.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play, as Toney back-heeled a Frank Onyeka cross past the bewildered Robert Sanchez after great work from the wriggling Bryan Mbuemo.

It's not as if the Seagulls didn't have their chances: Danny Welbeck was denied by a strong Ethan Pinnock block after a beautifully disguised pass from Leandro Trossard, and Moises Caicedo forced David Raya into an acrobatic save on 21 minutes with a fiercely-struck, dipping effort.

Solly March had a volley blocked by Ben Mee just before the interval, and Welbeck nodded over from an outswinging Pascal Gross corner as Albion failed to make anything of their goal sightings.

Mbuemo rattled the woodwork with what would have been a goal of the season contender, hitting the crossbar on 24 minutes with a clever strike that nearly caught out Sanchez.

Joel Veltman was adjudged to have felled Toney just after the hour, with the Brentford captain dusting himself down to dispatch the spot kick, doubling his and the Bees' tally.

This is a big result for the hosts as it ends their three-game winless run, making amends for their 5-1 hammering at Newcastle last time out.

For Roberto de Zerbi, however, this is two defeats on the bounce as Brighton's lack of real goalscoring potency lets them down once more.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford Community Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Brentford Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - WHERE ARE THE GOALS?

It's been synonymous with Brighton for near-on three seasons now, and they still lack that clinical striker that would take them to that next level.

They are a near-complete side, but they still lack that clincial edge in front of goal, and Danny Welbeck proved once more that he is not the long-term answer.

A decent impact sub, perhaps, but not a go-to number nine.

The Seagulls need a 20-goal-a-season centre forward, that will get on the end of their lovely pieces of interplay and passages of play that have worked so well under Graham Potter and now de Zerbi, but without any real investment, they could well find themselves come unstuck, as they have done here.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - IVAN TONEY, BRENTFORD

Who else?

The big man proved he's more than just a target man, with a complete performance to match the role he played, as a complete forward.

His hold-up play, running of the channels, technical link-up and goalscoring instinct puts the Englishman as one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment.

This should surely prick Gareth Southgate's attention. He's got to go to Qatar.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford Community Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Raya 7, Ajer 6, Pinnock 7, Mee 7, Henry 6, Jensen 6, Janelt 6, Onyeka 6, Mbeumo 7, Toney 8, Wissa 6. Subs: Roerslev 6, Baptiste 6, Canos 6, Dasilva 6, Ghoddos 6.

Brighton: Sanchez 6, Veltman 5, Dunk 6, Webster 6, March 6, Caicedo 7, Mac Allister 6, Estupinan 7, Trossard 6, Gross 5, Welbeck 6. Subs: Lallana 6, Undav 5, Mitoma 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

21': GREAT SAVE! Caicedo goes really close with a dipping effort that moves at the last, forcing a flying save from Raya!

24': OFF THE BAR! Mbuemo tries to improvise as the ball falls to him after a poor long throw, and he rattles the bar with a clever, dipping effort! The closest we've come so far.

27': GOAL! What did I say? They're ahead, and it's that man, Ivan Toney. Fantastic play from Mbeumo as he wriggled free down the right, feeding Onyeka whose ball found Toney, who finished expertly. 1-0.

62': PENALTY! Brentford have a penalty, and Ivan Toney wins it, felled by Veltman on the half-turn. A clumsy challenge, and a clear spot kick. // GOAL! It's two and it's Toney once more. He dispatches the spot kick with ease, doubling his and his side's tally.

68': GOOD SAVE! Another David Raya stop, this time denying March after a great pick-out from Mitoma.

KEY STAT

