Leeds United battled back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth in a seven-goal thriller at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch's men were looking to build on their victory against Liverpool last week, and started strong with Rodrigo scoring from the penalty spot in the third minute after Marcos Senesi felled Crysencio Summerville inside the box.

Bournemouth responded quickly through Marcus Tavernier's volley in the seventh minute. Some awful defending from Leeds then meant that Philip Billing scored The Cherries' second from15 yards out, his shot going into the top left corner.

Leeds were booed off by their own fans at half-time and managed to concede another early in the second half when Dominic Solanke flicked the ball into the back of the net from a low cross.

The home side galvanised after that and scored two in eight minutes to tie things up, with substitute Sam Greenwood scoring a goal-of-the-month contender from 20 yards out before captain Liam Cooper's bullet header at the back post made it 3-3.

It was Summerville who then managed the winner, with the 21-year-old lifting the ball over the Bournemouth 'keeper in the 84th minute following a brilliant break from the edge of his own box by Wilfried Gnonto.

At Molineux, Brighton hit first against Wolves when a lovely first-touch pass from Leandro Trossard allowed Adam Lallana to curl the opener into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, however, Wolves responded with Boubacar Traore guiding a pinpoint pass to Goncalo Guedes, who clumsily finished it past Robert Sanchez.

The home side took the lead after referee Graham Scott awarded a penalty for the ball hitting Lewis Dunk's arm inside the box. Ruben Neves' effort from the spot slammed into the roof of the net.

On the brink of half-time, Brighton equalised, this time with Lallana providing the assist. The former England international managed to evade defenders before crossing the ball into the box perfectly for Kaoru Mitoma to head home.

The moments before the half-time whistle continued to be eventful as Nelson Semedo was shown a straight red card for pushing Mitoma, who kept possession from a ball over the top with a great first touch, forcing Wolves to take on the second 45 minutes with only ten men.

Both sides continued to push in the second half, and it was Brighton who found the winner. In the 83rd minute, with Pascal Gross firing a powerful shot into the back of the net, leaving the Wolves home crowd stunned into silence.

Nottingham Forest scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford to secure a point.

Morgan Gibbs-White's deflected effort opened the scoring for Forest after an incredible solo effort from the player to create space for himself.

Brentford were then awarded a penalty, which was heavily protested before Bryan Mbeumo fired it home to make it 1-1.

Yoanne Wissa scored what looked to be the winner after chipping the ball over Dean Henderson. However, a scramble in the box in the 96th minute saw Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen loop the ball into his own net, denying The Bees their first away win of the season.

