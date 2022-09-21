Jack Grealish admits he “hasn’t been playing at the top” of his game since joining Manchester City but says he has a “great relationship” with manager Pep Guardiola.

Grealish moved to City for £100 million in August 2021, making him the most expensive English transfer ever.

Asked about his form, Grealish said: "I think I deal with pressure well, but I do feel like I can start playing a lot better.

"I probably haven't been playing at the top of my game since I've moved to City, but I think I've shown glimpses of it and over the next two months especially I'm just going to try to get my head down as much as I can, work so hard, and hopefully good things will happen.”

Grealish has struggled to find his feet at City, with six goals and four assists to his name last season while not starting most of the big games.

At his former club Aston Villa he was the big star but he has struggled for form over the last 12 months.

"It's completely different to the way it was at Villa,” said Grealish. “I think at Villa I was more free.

"At City, there's more structure. I have a great relationship with the manager. I've said in so many interviews I have never seen anything like it in the way he thinks and the way he looks at football.

"He's just obsessed with it and you can tell why and see why. I know people might be saying I might be playing a bit different from the way I used to but I think that comes with the players I am playing with as well.”

He added: “I was captain at Villa and one of the first names on the teamsheet. When you come to City - and this is no disrespect to Villa - you have players like Kevin [De Bruyne], Phil [Foden], I could go on and on.

"We've even got a full-back at the moment in Joao Cancelo who I reckon is one of the best wingers in the world. It's obviously different and it's difficult at times.

"I am playing with so many top players, it was obviously going to change my game a bit. I'm never going to be the exact same player that I was because I am playing for a different club, a different team and a different manager.

“Hopefully, this is the start of my season and I can just kick on from here."

