Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho has lost his “swagger” at Manchester United this season, over a year on since joining the club.

Sancho made a move from Borussia Dortmund to United with plenty of hype surrounding the England international.

He has not scored in the Premier League since United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester at the start of the season and was substituted early in the second half on Saturday when the Red Devils drew with Chelsea

“His confidence just isn't there,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel Vibe with FIVE. “The confidence and the swagger when he walked through the doors at Old Trafford isn't there right now.

“The ball gets to him and the Sancho I know, and have seen, get him on the corner of the box and you're in dreamland. But then he's just coming back out and playing back and recycling the ball.

“This isn't you man. With Sancho, I just feel that it's in there and what I will give him credit for is his defensive work.”

Sancho was part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 England squad last year, but is set to miss out on a plane ticket to the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho Image credit: Getty Images

He last played for England in the Euro 2020 final when he missed his spot kick in the penalty shootout which the Three Lions lost to Italy.

Ferdinand feels Sancho can play much better and expects to see more quality from the 22-year-old.

“His shape has been good but it's the other side of the game that's missing and that's why we bought him,” continued Ferdinand.

“We didn't buy him to be a defender, we bought him to destroy teams, I want to see more from him.”

