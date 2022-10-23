Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side were made to pay for their profligacy after they dropped points for only the second time this season with a 1-1 draw at Southampton

Granit Xhaka’s early goal at St. Mary’s had the Gunners on course for a 10th win in 11 league outings, but Scotland international Stuart Armstrong levelled in the second half.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had chances to double Arsenal’s lead before the break, while Martin Odegaard had a second-half strike ruled out, leaving Arteta frustrated.

“It should have been a different outcome. Credit to Southampton, they did very well,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We started to concede a lot of long throws. We created the two biggest chances in the second half but it wasn’t enough to win the game.

"We just didn't put the ball in the back of the net. We had enough chances to get the win. It's very disappointing."

Arsenal’s superb early-season form has raised their hopes of an unexpected title challenge, and they remain two points clear on top of the table despite the draw on the south coast.

Manchester City are two points behind in second after their 3-1 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Next up for the Gunners is a trip to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday, before they host Nottingham Forest on league duty on Sunday.

