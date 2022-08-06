Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blamed a dry pitch for their underwhelming 2-2 draw at Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool travelled to London for Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League and they were outplayed for much of the game.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace for the home side but goals from substitute Darwin Nunez and then Mo Salah meant that last season’s runners-up could take a point back to Anfield.

Speaking to BT after the game, Klopp said: “We got a point from a really bad game from my side so now it’s a question of ‘How can that happen?’

“The attitude was not right in the beginning and then we wanted to fight back but it wasn’t easy any more.

“The pitch was dry, stuff like this, we played really in their cards most of the time.

“The result is fine, I don’t think we deserved more than that but the performance was massively improvable.”

