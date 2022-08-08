Thiago Alcantara could be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a report.

The Spain international limped off early in the second half during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Ad

According to The Athletic, a scan has confirmed that Thiago has picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be out until mid-September.

Premier League Keita grabs crucial goal to give Liverpool victory over Newcastle 30/04/2022 AT 10:42

If that is the case, it means he will miss matches against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton and Wolves.

Liverpool are already lacking options in central midfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones sidelined.

Naby Keita was also ruled out of Liverpool’s opening Premier League game due to illness.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the Fulham match he did not want to rush into signing a new central midfielder for cover.

“A transfer must make sense now and in the long-term,” the German said.

“We have eight midfielders. We still have enough midfielders. It’s not that we lack midfielders, it’s just some of them are injured.

“This isn’t a good situation, I don’t like it at all. We have to see how we react on that, but for sure not panic.”

Champions League Liverpool take control of semi-final as two quickfire goals break Villarreal resistance 27/04/2022 AT 18:05