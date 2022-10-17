MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Apo-pep-tic

Ad

Liverpool and Manchester City showdowns nearly always result in an overwhelming sense of where-on-earth-do-you-start when it comes to summarising.

Premier League Klopp denies Man City comments were xenophobic - 'I would hate myself' 2 HOURS AGO

There was the good: Mohamed Salah’s winning goal which we’ve seen countless times but still haven’t quite worked out how he turned Joao Cancelo inside out so ruthlessly.

There was the bad: Jurgen Klopp’s yell into the linesman’s ear.

And then there was the ugly: coins thrown at Pep Guardiola – “It didn't get me. They try it again next year,” he said afterwards – and chants from the away end condemned by Liverpool.

It all made for a whirlwind match that as ever has given us plenty to talk about. And arguably the decision to let the game run, or “play on, play on” as Guardiola put it, only for VAR to intervene when this approach led to an actual goal was the biggest talking point of them all.

Guardiola was apoplectic, and remarkably turned to the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden’s goal was disallowed, whipping the home fans into a frenzy, and afterwards he declared “This is Anfield” when explaining why the decision went against his side.

Pep Guardiola and Anfield makes for quite the mix Image credit: Getty Images

"The referee came to the coaches and said play on, play on," Guardiola added. "There were a million fouls. But after we scored a goal, he decided it is not play on.”

This was echoed by Bernardo Silva, who said: "What we expect from the referees is consistency in the decisions and when you go through a path of not whistling little contacts throughout the whole game, you need to keep those decisions and keep going that way.”

And even Jamie Carragher agreed: “The referee didn't blow his whistle because he'd let a lot go, then he's been sent to the monitor. You can say he should be strong.”

Add to the mix the fact it should have been a Liverpool corner, and it could have also been a foul from Erling Haaland on Alisson, and you have a messy and contentious moment where perhaps justice was served.

Ultimately, the match gave Liverpool a lifeline and City another reminder that Anfield is a place they would rather play at just once a season. It sends Pep doolally, and leaves Cancelo dizzy too.

Guardiola and Klopp on coin-throwing incident in Liverpool v Man City

Arsenal four points clear

Sunday 2pms are the new Saturday 3pms, and while the day finished with the final unbeaten record in the Premier League being ended, it began with the only team to have gone the season unbeaten in the competition’s 30-year history opening up a four-point lead at the top after 10 games played.

This Arsenal may be some way off their Invincibles 2003-04 edition, but that has not stopped Mikel Arteta’s side from enjoying the club’s best start to a league campaign for more than 100 years – and best ever in the top-flight.

The scrappy win at Leeds yesterday is another match to file under games they wouldn’t have won last year, and this steely knack to pick up three points means the only blot on their campaign so far is a defeat at Manchester United.

'Resilience, fight, character, courage' - Arteta hails Arsenal's 1-0 win at Leeds

Whether they can sustain this start is already being furiously debated, but perhaps the more pertinent point is that they are 11 points clear of fifth, with a return to Champions League football ultimately the base-level achievement.

As we’ve said before, there is no reason why this Arsenal side should not aim for more, and if you shoot for the title and miss then second will still go down as a success for the Gunners. Let’s see where they are come the World Cup break.

Respect to Kepa, pressure Mounts on Stevie G

Among the other Premier League 2pm-ers yesterday, there was Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of Manchester United’s draw with Newcastle , but we’d rather put some respect on the name that we always have to google to make sure we’ve spelt it correctly.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is keeping the Chelsea gloves under Graham Potter, and he is certainly rewarding the new head coach’s faith after his career at the club looked to have been dead and buried by Edouard Mendy.

“It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. We needed Kepa at that point and he made some fantastic saves,” said Potter.

“I'm really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times.”

Kudos to Kepa, then, and it’s a result that piles the pressure on Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

It’s Craven Cottage next for Villa on Thursday, and a beating in the capital may well spell the end for Stevie G’s Midlands stint.

IN OTHER NEWS

El bragging rights

Some week for Barcelona. Third best in their Champions League group and now looking second best in La Liga after losing to rivals Real Madrid yesterday – it has been quite the reality check for a side who looked to buy their way out of trouble, and not even an owl on their shirt could inspire them in Madrid.

Barca president Joan Laporta was hoping a Clasico win would ease the pain of their struggles in Europe, but instead his Sunday ended by being asked to leave the referee’s dressing room, having confronted the officials over penalties given and not – as per the referee’s official report.

All the while, it’s safe to say Real Madrid enjoyed themselves, with the Spanish and European champions laying down a crucial marker having headed into the match on the same amount of points as Barca.

And right on cue, there was a timely Drake jibe from Rodrygo.

IN THE CHANNELS

Highlight of the day.

RETRO CORNER

Some light relief. 13 years to the day since a beachball scored for Sunderland. Darren Bent assist.

COMING UP

It's Ballon d'Or night, so make sure you follow the ceremony's unfolding right here on Eurosport tonight.

Match wise, it's a quiet night all things considered, but the Premier League and Championship are back in midweek, so too Arsenal’s rearranged Europa League match with PSV on Thursday.

Premier League 'Everyone has to be careful with their comments' - Howe hits back at Klopp 14 HOURS AGO