Chelsea have announced the departure of manager Thomas Tuchel, just seven matches into the new season.

Chelsea have also lost two of their opening six games in the Premier League this season and sit five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Tuchel was initially appointed in January 2021 and led the club to Champions League success just five months later.

A club statement read: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Tuchel won 60 of his 100 games in charge of Chelsea, securing the Club World Cup in 2021 and twice reaching the FA Cup final.

He guided the Blues to a third-placed finish in the Premier League last season despite a tumultuous campaign that included the sale of the club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, each currently without a job, are two more potential contenders.

First-team coach Anthony Barry is expected to take temporary charge of Chelsea until Tuchel's replacement is appointed.

Chelsea reportedly spent more than £250 million during the summer transfer window, their first since Boehly's purchase of the club from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea face local rivals Fulham in the early kick-off on Saturday 10 September before continuing their Champions League campaign against RB Salzburg next Wednesday.

The London club also face Liverpool before the international break.

