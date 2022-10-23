Miguel Almiron continued his fine run of form as Newcastle United stormed into the Premier League’s top four with a 2-1 victory at rivals Tottenham.

The Paraguayan netted his fifth goal in his last five outings with a fine solo effort on 40 minutes after Callum Wilson had taken advantage of a howler from Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris to lob home the opener.

Indeed, Lloris made errors for both Newcastle goals late in the first period after Son Heung-Min (twice) and Harry Kane had both gone close to giving the hosts the lead early on.

Spurs needed to find a response in the second half and it was Kane who reduced the arrears when he stooped to nod in from close range on 54 minutes.

Newcastle almost restored their two-goal cushion through Wilson and then weathered a late storm to hang on for all three points.

The result sees the Magpies nudge above Chelsea into fourth spot on goal difference, just two points behind third-placed Spurs.

Next up, the Lilywhites entertain Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Newcastle host Aston Villa.

Talking Point

A statement win for Newcastle. Take a bow, Eddie Howe. The Magpies have enjoyed an excellent calendar year, but have been particularly impressive since the start of the 2022-23 season. Newcastle have only lost one of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have been threatening this kind of result against a rival team high in the table for some team.

Spurs had won 10 straight matches on home turf in all competitions and although they pushed late on, Newcastle were worthy winners and are looking every inch like a team who could battle for the Champions League places this season.

Player of the match

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United) There were countless candidates for the visitors in what was an excellent all-round team performance. Almiron gets the nod for a classy solo strike that proved to be the match winner. He has always had the industry and quality on the ball but now he is in a spell of form where he is delivering an end product on a far more regular basis.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty) Image credit: Getty Images

Player Ratings

SPURS: Lloris 5, Lenglet 7, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Emerson Royal 6, Sessegnon 6, Skipp 7, Bentancur 7, Bissouma 6, Son 7, Kane 7. Subs: Perisic 6, Lucas Moura 6, Doherty n/a, Davies n/a.



NEWCASTLE: Pope 7, Trippier 7, Botman 7, Schar 8, Burn 7, Joelinton 8, Longstaff 7, Willock 7, Guimarães 7, Almiron 8, Wilson 7. Subs: Murphy 6, Wood n/a, Shelvey n/a.



Match Highlights

04’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! A rapid counter-attack ends with Son curving a brilliant 25-yard effort a whisker over the crossbar. It was so close to being top bins!

11’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Son plays a lovely one-two with Kane but sees his clipped effort catch the hand of Pope before being hacked off the line.

30’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Kane charges from the halfway line and weaves towards goal. He drags it on to his left foot and rifles in a low shot that Pope does well to block with his foot.

31’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle. Lloris races out of goal and tries to nudge the ball away. He runs straight into Wilson who turns on the loose ball and floats a wonderful shot from distance into the empty net. Lloris wants a foul. VAR is checking... but the goal stands – and quite right too.

40’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 0-2 Newcastle. An awful kick from Lloris leaves Spurs vulnerable. Almiron shows great strength to hold off his man before rampaging into the right side of the area and slotting a low finish beyond Lloris.

54’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle. Lenglet flicks on a left-wing corner and Kane stoops to nod in from close range at the far post.

Howe has 'real pride' in Newcastle after Spurs win, but quiet on top-four hopes

Key Stats

Almirón has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, with his previous five goals in the competition being spread across 61 matches.

It has taken Harry Kane only 12 games to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season, with this the soonest he's done so in his career. In 2021-22, Kane didn't score his 10th league goal until his 25th game of the season.

