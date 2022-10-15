Harry Kane continued his red-hot form as Tottenham moved to within a point of the Premier League summit with a 2-0 win over Everton.

The England forward earned and converted a 59th minute penalty to lay the foundations for an eighth straight top-flight victory on home turf for the Lilywhites.

Spurs dominated in the early exchanges with former Toffee, Richarlison contriving to send a free header over the bar.

Everton improved as the first half wore on and should have gone in at the interval ahead, but Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana both blew excellent chances.

Frank Lampard was left ruing those misses in the second period as Spurs made the most of a dominant spell to lead through Kane, who marked his 400th appearance in style.

The hosts then sealed victory four minutes from the end when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired into the corner following a neat move down the right.

The result sees Spurs remain third, one point off leaders Arsenal having played a game more. Everton sit in 14th spot.

Next up, Spurs visit Manchester United on Wednesday while Everton travel to Newcastle.

TALKING POINT - Spurs get the job done to continue fine start

It was far from vintage but when they needed to step it up, Antonio Conte’s men found enough to see off a spirited Everton.

It means they have secured their highest points tally ever in the PL after 10 matches and adds further credence to suggestions they could be one of the sides that try to push Manchester City for the title as the season progresses.

As for Everton, it was ultimately a disappointing result for Lampard and co, but the Blues boss will feel his side were well-drilled for the most part and could have made it a very interesting second half if they had managed to take one of their excellent chances before the interval.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Harry Kane (Tottenham)

In a match of fine margins the Spurs talisman once again made the difference with a typically clinical opener from the spot before playing a role in the match-clinching second.

arry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 7, Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 7, Doherty 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 8, Perisic 7, Richarlison 6, Kane 8, Son 7. Subs: Bissouma 6, Sanchez n/a, Spence n/a, Moura n/a, Skipp n/a.

EVERTON: Pickford 6, Tarkowski 7, Coady 7, Coleman 6, Mykolenko 6, Onana 7, Gueye 6, Iwobi 6, Gray 6, McNeil 6, Maupay 6. Subs: Calvert-Lewin 6, Garner 6, Rondon n/a.



MATCH HIGHIGHTS

06’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Richarlison nods a free header over the top from Perisic's cross.

27’ – EVERTON CHANCE! Gray barges Bentancur off and surges into the right side of the Spurs area before lashing a rising shot over the bar.

43’ – EVERTON CHANCE! Onana pounces upon a misplaced defensive header and charges into the Spurs box. He's got a clear sight of goal but crashes a thumping shot off target.

53’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCES! Kane forces a superb save out of Pickford with a stunning volley before Son lashes the rebound wide.

59’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 1-0 Everton. Kane rifles a low spot kick just beyond Pickford's reach to put the hosts in front.

86’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 2-0 Everton. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg shows great composure to fire a 15-yard shot into the corner after lovely work from Kane and Bentancur down the right.

KEY STAT

Kane has now scored 15 goals in 16 appearances against Everton. He has only scored more v Leicester (20) in his career.

