Liverpool continued their resurgence up the Premier League table with an important 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

A brace from Mohamed Salah was enough to give the Reds a huge three points that could well turn their fortunes in a season that has not started as Jurgen Klopp would have imagined.

Harry Kane halved the deficit for the determined hosts as they refused to give up, but the visitors clung on for a big win.

The victory takes Liverpool up to eighth in the league, two point behind Chelsea, who occupy the final European place.

Spurs lose ground in the race for the top four as they missed the chance to leapfrog Newcastle into third, with the former's routine 4-1 victory at Southampton dropping Antonio Conte's side into fourth.

In a fast-tempo affair, there were chances aplenty - especially for the hosts - who, despite not having some key attacking weapons in their arsenal, hit the woodwork twice through makeshift striker Ivan Perisic in the 16th and 49th minutes respectively.

But it was the visitors who started the encounter the brighter; taking the lead through their Egyptian king Salah, who started the initial move with some nice interplay between himself and Harvey Elliott. The forward followed in the advance, sweeping home after Darwin Nunez set down an Andy Robertson cross.

Salah doubled his and the visitors' tally five minutes before the break as he capitalised on Eric Dier's poor defensive header under a high ball from Alisson, and he was calmness personifed as he chipped coolly over the onrushing Hugo Lloris.

The home side flew out of the blocks after the interval, revitalised by their manager's team talk, and they went close in the early exchanges of the second half, with Dier flicking a header straight at Alisson, and Ryan Sessegnon bending one narrowly wide of the far post with his weaker right foot.

Conte's men threw caution to the wind as they chased an unlikely comeback, and they smelled complacency and fear within the visiting ranks as they hunted that elusive goal that would turn the tables in their favour.

Talismanic striker Kane struck that goal with 20 to play, converting with aplomb from a tight angle after neat interplay between substitutes Dejan Kulusevski and Matt Doherty.

Spurs refused to go down without a proper fight, and they went close in the dying embers of the game as Rodrigo Bentancur nodded into the grateful gloves of Alisson, while Clement Lenglet also was denied from a nodded effort from a corner with ten minutes to go.

A huge win for Liverpool, as they look to close the gap on the European places. For Spurs, a real opportunity missed to consolidate their own position in the top four.

