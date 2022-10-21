Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Steven Gerrard to come back stronger after the Anfield great was sacked by Aston Villa on Thursday.

Gerrard has often been tipped as a potential future Liverpool manager, but his first Premier League job lasted less than a year.

The former Rangers boss was dismissed in the wake of a 3-0 defeat to Fulham that left the Birmingham club 17th in the standings, with only two wins all season.

"I'm very sure he will come back,” Klopp said of the former Liverpool academy coach.

“When he was at the academy, we obviously created a bit of a close relationship, and I always followed him.

"We had a little exchange this morning but nothing too deep, not a long conversation.

“I can imagine it's disappointing for him because of the ambitions he had, but I don't think we have to worry about Stevie. He knows the game long enough and these kinds of things can happen.

"We all get knocks here and there - it's about how you respond. A lot of great managers out there had to leave their previous clubs for different reasons.

“Some of the best did that quite frequently during their career. They turned up somewhere else, learned from it and found a better situation.

“Now I hope he takes a bit of time for him because, since he finished his career, he's pretty much working all the time. Maybe use it now for himself to recharge.”

Gerrard was appointed by Villa in November 2021 as the successor to Dean Smith, and led the club to 14th in the Premier League last season.

But a slow start to the current campaign has left the Villans in a precarious position; they sit level on nine points with 18th-placed Wolves in the relegation zone.

