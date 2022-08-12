Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is still looking to sign another central defender and striker for his squad.

Three senior players have been added so far this summer at Stamford Bridge: Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move from Barcelona.

While Koulibaly arrived from Napoli, the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen means that the squad are light in the middle of defence, especially with Levi Colwill’s loan move to Brighton.

Speaking at his Friday press conference, the German acknowledged the need for another defender.

“We could use one more central defender if you look at the numbers,” he said. “At the moment, we play with a back three and the profiles of the guys in the current back three are different,’ Tuchel said in his press conference ahead of the visit of Spurs.

“We play also with Azpilicueta, who is more of a full-back. With Marc Cucurella, it is also possible. So let’s see what happens.”

Tuchel acknowledged that he also wants a forward.

He explained: “We could strengthen our squad in depth in both areas [central defence and striker]. It is one thing to wish for it, another to see if it is possible. We are looking for top quality, personalities and characters that can compete on the highest level,’ he said.

“We are calm and ambitious at the same time, and there are still some days to go until the end of the transfer period. Anything is possible until the end.

“We will not panic and we will not try to sign players who we aren’t 100 percent convinced by. All of our signings so far have helped us. It is a day-by-day business now, to coach the team and not lose your head as a coach about what could be.

“We are ambitious and we work hard to maybe strengthen our squad further, but we’re calm. All the energy goes into the group that is here [at Cobham]. We still have time.”

Chelsea host Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

