Kurt Zouma's header and an injury-time Said Benrahma penalty earned West Ham a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

It was a scrappy first half, and despite the Hammers having the better chances in the first 40 minutes, they failed to capitalise.

Ad

Bournemouth had opportunities to score on the break, their best chance coming in the 38th minute when Tomas Soucek cheaply gave the ball away in midfield. It allowed Dominic Solanke to counter, running the length of the pitch before forcing Lukasz Fabianski into a save.

Premier League Liverpool edge past West Ham thanks to first-half Nunez header 19/10/2022 AT 17:59

West Ham took the lead moments before half-time when a corner fell to Soucek, who headed goalwards, and all Zouma had to do was flick it into the back of the net.

Thilo Kehrer had handled the ball in the build-up to the goal, but after a VAR check, it was deemed accidental, and the goal stood.

West Ham continued to dominate in the second half; Benrahma consistently taking close shots and setting up his team-mates, but the Hammers were unable to score a second until injury-time.

Vladimir Coufal's cross hit the arm of Jordan Zemura and after checking the pitchside monitor the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Benrahma stepped up to make the result safe.

Up next, West Ham play Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League, while Bournemouth turn their attention to Tottenham on the weekend.

More to follow.

Premier League Southampton halt losing run with West Ham draw as Rice ends goal drought 16/10/2022 AT 15:27