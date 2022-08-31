Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, but they could only stutter to a 1-1 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

A Thilo Kehrer own goal was enough to break the deadlock in this fierce London derby, but not enough for Spurs to hold onto all in three points, as Tomas Soucek levelled for the Hammers after Antonio Conte's side were caught out by a quick throw-in.

In a game where Michail Antonio came closest for the hosts by striking the post, the visitors also saw a penalty initially awarded and then disallowed by VAR after Aaron Cresswell had been adjudged to have handled a Harry Kane header at the far post.

Jarrod Bowen dragged a shot wide six minutes into the contest, before Antonio rattled the woodwork with a curling effort after clever interplay from Said Benrahma to set up the number nine.

Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals tested Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with speculative efforts - a pot-shot volley and a right-footer curler respectively - but neither could generate the necessary power nor accuracy to beat the Frenchman.

Soucek nodded over a Vladimir Coufal cross four minutes before the interval as the Hammers kept probing to find an equaliser, but Spurs continued to dominate the ball and orchestrate the tempo of the match, with the talismanic Kane at the heart of everything creative for the away side.

Tottenham began to play sloppily as the atmosphere grew more partisan, and both Lloris and Ivan Perisic were caught out by a high press from the home side, with a Jarrod Bowen effort just diverted away from the visiting goalmouth on 67 minutes.

Big-money signing Lucas Paqueta was given a rousing ovation off the bench for the Hammers, and he looks a promising signing after linking up well with his peers in a cameo substitute appearance.

It's not an ideal result for either side under the circumstances, and one might feel that West Ham will be the more disappointed, as they were the ones that had the better of the opportunities.

TALKING POINT - HEUNG-MIN NOT ON SON(G)

There was one man who was very much off the pace, and it was Spurs' South Korean superstar.

The forward, who has been so electrifying for the North Londoners in recent seasons, has been in indifferent form at the start of this season, and today seemed toothless in his end product, failing to link up effectively with Kane and Dejan Kulusevski in the final third.

He had his usual directness about him when cutting off the left flank, but he lacked his clinical nature in front of goal, and his composure when making that final decision seemed to be absent.

It is a premature worry for Tottenham fans, but it shouldn't last too long... right?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Thilo Kehrer of West Ham United concedes an own goal whilst under pressure from Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on August 31, 2 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - TOMAS SOUCEK (WEST HAM)

An all-action performance.

The Czech was back to his best with dominance in the middle of the park, bossing the engine room alongside his captain Declan Rice.

Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were slightly more timid than usual due to an early booking and a niggle respectively, but the big Irons midfielder was the standout in the centre, as his equaliser gave David Moyes' side a much deserved point.

PLAYER RATINGS

WHU: Fabianski 6. Coufal 6, Kehrer 6, Zouma 7, Cresswell 5, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Bowen 6, Fornals 6, Benrahma 6, Antonio 7... Subs: Emerson 6, Paqueta 6, Ogbonna 6.

Spurs: Lloris 7, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 6, Emerson 6, Bissouma 6, Hojbjerg 6, Perisic 6, Kulusevski 6, Son 5, Kane 6... Sub: Richarlison 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

12': PENALTY! Cresswell handles a Harry Kane header after the Perisic cross. Peter Bankes has no hesitation, and points to the spot. // 15': PENALTY RULED OUT! It's adjudged to have hit Cresswell on the head! No penalty!

23': OFF THE POST! So close! Michail Antonio receives it off Benrahma who gets himself into a clever position, and he opens his body up and bends one! It clips the post!

34': GOALLL!!! Spurs finally break the deadlock with a clinical counter. Harry Kane makes a clever run into the right channel when Kulusevski draws Zouma out of position, and Kane's pull-back looks for Son, but it's put into his own net by Thilo Kehrer.

55': GOALLL!!!! Tomas Soucek levels it, and West Ham have equalised, out of nothing! The quick Coufal throw is in towards Antonio who flicks it on for the onrushing Czech, and he finishes with aplomb!

76': BLAZED OVER! Huge chance as the Coufal cross is missed by Bowen and comes through a load of bodies, towards Fornals, who puts it over!

KEY STAT

