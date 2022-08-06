Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on his key players after Everton’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The story of the game for Everton was losing both Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury, meaning their already injury-ridden squad has gotten even more paper thin.

"It [Godfrey’s injury] feels like it is a small fracture of his leg,” Lampard said to reporters after the game. “We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while.

“When it rains, it pours."

Despite the loss, the Everton boss doesn’t think his side deserved to walk away with nothing.

"It was a good performance. I didn't think we deserved to lose, in terms of both boxes and chances created I think a draw was fair.

"They didn't really hurt us, we had a moment of lacking concentration but the penalty was the only real difference.

"We were creating one v one situations and I think another day we get a goal from them. We probably had three or four good chances and on another day you score them."

An obvious miss for Everton during the match was a clear cut goalscorer. With Richarlison having been sold to Tottenham, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for about six weeks due to an injury in training, it’s clear the Merseyside club won’t be scoring many goals for the time being.

When asked about Alex Iowibi in the press conference, and whether he can change positions to bring more goals, Lampard said: “"The good thing with Alex is I don't think [his best position] matters. He doesn't bat an eyelid over what I ask him to do. I gave him and Doucs [Abdoulaye Doucoure] particular instructions, and I think they were both really good in there today."

Everton will hope to put this game behind them when they head to Aston Villa next week.

