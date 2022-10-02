Bruno Lage has been sacked by Wolves.

The news comes after the club’s poor start to the season, with chairman Jeff Shi taking action the day after the team’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

Wolves chairman Shi said in a statement posted on the club's website: “Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability, and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.

“On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bruno and his coaching team for all their efforts during their time with the club, and wish them the very best for the future.”

After the match, which would turn out to be his final one in charge, Lage said: "We will continue to work. I know the fans support us. We try to do our best for them. We're in a bad moment, we don't have goals or victories.

"We need to continue to work. I can promise we will work hard every day to bring good games and victories for the team."

Under Lage, Wolves have only won once in their last 15 league matches, and they currently find themselves in 18th, behind Crystal Palace on goal difference.

Despite Lage being backed with signings such Matheus Nunes and Gonçalo Guedes last summer, Wolves have only scored three league goals this season, one each against Leeds, Newcastle, and Southampton respectively.

Shi appointed Lage in June 2021 after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Lage was reportedly Wolves’ first choice at the time due to his style of play and record at Benfica.

Wolves confirmed in their statement that club coaches Steve Davis and James Collins would prepare the team this week for the upcoming trip to Chelsea.

