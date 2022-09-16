Arsene Wenger would be welcomed back to Arsenal with open arms, says Mikel Arteta, after the former manager said that he did not want to be a problem.

When speaking at the book launch of David Dein, the former Arsenal owner, and chairman, Wenger disclosed that he had not returned to the club since leaving in 2018.

“No, I haven't been there, I think after 22 years, maybe I arrived at the end of the road, and people wanted a change, I can understand.

“I must say I [am] always loyal to the club and turned many, many clubs down because I felt like my life was linked with the club.

“The club has chosen a different direction. That I can understand completely, and sometimes you need to change completely and have a new start.

“My presence there could have been a problem, so I stay away completely and give the club the chance to rebuild a new connection with the new manager, and that's why I never talked about Arsenal, never came back to Arsenal because I didn't want to be a presence that is not maybe not good for the club.”

Arteta, who was bought by Wenger from Everton in 2011, dismissed the claims completely in his pre-match press conference, with the Gunners' current manager saying: “I would love to [see him back]. I think he has explained it. I think he has every window, every door, in this football club open whenever he is ready.

“Whenever he feels it is the right moment to do it. He knows that from my side; he knows that from many other people at the football club.

“Hopefully, that will happen soon because it will inspire, and a lot of people would be so happy to see him back.”

Wenger managed the club from 1996 up until 2018, making him Arsenal’s longest-serving manager.

In that time, he won three Premier Leagues, most notably during the 2003-04 season, where his side ended the season without a single loss during the 38-game league season, and seven FA Cups.

He is widely known for helping to revolutionise English football due to his scouting of young talent and his training methods.

Wenger currently serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, where he looks to advance the growth and development of football, taking up the position in 2019.

Arteta and Wenger during their Arsenal days Image credit: Getty Images

Arteta also spoke of Ben White’s omission from the England squad, dismissing that the centre-back was not selected due to an injury.

“He is fit. I think Ben is giving a lot of reasons to be selected.”

Arteta also disagreed with the fact that White may not have been selected due to him being played as right-back rather than in his preferred position as centre-back.

“He has played in both positions, and he has been selected sometimes and not. I think to have a versatile player to play at that level in both positions of central defender, and full back is something that, in my opinion, any manager wants.

“Especially when you go to a tournament where a lot of things can happen. That’s Gareth’s decision and his coaching staff's. Whenever he gets the call, he will be ready.”

Arsenal, who are currently top of the league, will travel to Brentford on Sunday.

