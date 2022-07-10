Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has sent a message to the club’s youngsters currently on pre-season tour, warning: ‘you have to deserve your position’.

United touched down in Bangkok on Saturday ahead of their first game of the tour, against Premier League rivals Liverpool on Tuesday.

The club will then set off for Australia where they will play Melbourne Victory (July 15), Crystal Palace (July 19) and Aston Villa (July 23).

While it is undoubtedly a lucrative tour for the club, it will also provide an opportunity for a number of highly-rated young players to impress the new coach.

Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Ethan Laird, James Garner, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri have all been included in the touring party.

But ten Hag has warned the teenagers that they must set – and keep – high standards if they are to feature when the season kicks off for real in August.

"What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football," he said. "You have to deserve your position.

"It means you have to deliver every day, that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don't know yet.

"But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it. I hope one or two, they can prove themselves and they come into the squad but, if they want to enter the dressing room, they have to deserve it."

Man Utd face Brighton on August 7 to begin their Premier League campaign.

