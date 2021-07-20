Spectators attending large capacity sports events and stadiums may have to show proof of double vaccination.

On Monday, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told the House of Commons that the government planned to make proof of full vaccination mandatory for entry into nightclubs and other “large crowd” venues.

By the end of September, “proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient,” Mr Zahawi said.

“We will be keeping a close eye on how it [NHS covid pass] is used by venues and reserve the right to mandate if necessary.

“By the end of September everyone aged 18 or over will have the chance to receive full vaccination and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold.

“So at that point we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

Whilst the BBC have reported that the exact definitions of large crowds or affected venues are yet to be confirmed, it could have major implications ahead of the restart of many sporting seasons and events.

With the new Premier League season set to start on August 13th, club officials will be sweating over ticket arrangements should the government choose to implement the plan.

Spectators were permitted to attend Euro 2020 matches at Wembley provided they show proof of a negative flow test upon entry, with over 60,000 present for England’s penalty defeat to Italy in the final.

