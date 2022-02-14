Real Mallorca went six points clear of La Liga's relegation zone as they beat Athletic Club at Son Moix.

Goals from Salva Sevilla - from the penalty spot - and Angel Rodriguez had put Luis Garcia's side ahead, but Raul Garcia and Alex Berenguer levelled things up in the second half for the Lions.

But Unai Simon's own goal - after a Takefusa Kubo shot - saw the islanders seal the three points.

It was all-go from the off at Son Moix and Athletic's Raul Garcia might have done better on 10 minutes when put through by Oihan Sancet.

But it was the home side who were first to strike, taking the lead through Sevilla's penalty after Pablo Maffeo had been brought down.

And one became two on half an hour, with Rodriguez finishing well to give Athletic a mountain to climb.

But they set about doing just that as the second half got underway, making a double change that saw Yuri Berchiche and Berenguer come on.

And by the hour they had found a route back into the game, Garcia providing the goal.

Suddenly the momentum had changed and substitute Berenguer got a leveller just two minutes later, bundling in from an inswinging corner.

It looked like the spoils would be shared, but Athletic switched off from a corner late on to let Los Bermellones in.

FIORENTINA SEE OFF SPEZIA

In Italy, the only game of the evening in Serie A saw Fiorentina defeat Spezia at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Thiago Motta's hosts had been in good form of late, racking up four wins in their last six matches - including a 2-1 away win at AC Milan on January 17 - to soothe their relegation worries, but they went behind just before half-time to Krzysztof Piatek's close-range finish.

Piatek should really have already put his side ahead on 14 minutes but saw his penalty hit the post.

Kevin Agudelo found an equaliser for the home team having capitalised on a Sofyan Amrabat mistake, but it was to be Amrabat who had the last laugh as he strode forward before lashing home to give his side the victory just a minute from time.

