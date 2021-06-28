Roberto Martinez is hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard could play some part in Belgium’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy on Friday.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois feared that Real Madrid team-mate Hazard’s tournament could be over, saying he would need a “miracle” to play again.

Euro 2020 Belgium can take a lot from Portugal win, but injuries to Hazard and De Bruyne are a worry 21 HOURS AGO

But Belgium head coach Martinez has suggested both Hazard and De Bruyne may play again.

“It's quite positive for us,” said Martinez on Monday.

“Eden and Kevin have no structural damage. They will remain with the squad. We won’t get them fully fit for Friday, but they will be fit to play in the next phase of the competition.

“We have to take it one day at a time and see what happens. At the moment, it’s 50-50 and perhaps time is not on our side to get them ready for the next match.”

If Belgium make it past Italy they would face Croatia, Spain, France or Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Italy are unbeaten in 31 matches but needed extra-time to beat Austria in their previous match.

'That's a bad style match-up!' - How worried should Belgium be about Italy clash?

“We are talking about a balanced team, because you don’t get those kinds of numbers if you are not a very good side,” said Martinez about Italy.

They are different, dynamic, modern in their 4-3-3 and with a strong structure. They are stronger as a unit than a group of individuals.

“We’ll have to defend well, but also try to keep the ball, as they are good at counter-attacking too. We have beaten the reigning Euro champions in Portugal, so we are ready to face Italy.”

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has left the camp due to injury.

Euro 2020 'My ankle will never be the same' - Belgium star Hazard opens up on injury woes 20/06/2021 AT 20:41