Italy's justice ministry has issued an international arrest warrant for former Manchester City and AC Milan forward Robinho.

In 2017 the Brazilian, along with other individuals, was found guilty of raping a woman and given a nine-year prison sentence.

Ad

The Italian Supreme Court upheld Robinho's conviction earlier this year after rejecting an appeal, and now Italy’s justice ministry has issued an arrest warrant.

Football Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict 17/10/2020 AT 07:25

However, Robinho may never serve the sentence as Brazil does not extradite its citizens.

That means he could only be arrested if he travelled abroad to a country that does extradite to Italy, which is nearly 70 nations, including the United States, Argentina and anywhere in the European Union.

The Justice Ministry has asked global police agency Interpol to enact the warrant.

Robinho, who was capped 100 times by Brazil, has always denied the charge against him.

Robinho joined Manchester City from Real Madrid for £32.5m in 2008. He left City in January 2010 to join AC Milan, where he spent four seasons before spells with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande, Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, and Turkish clubs Sivasspor and Istanbul Basaksehir.

He has not played a competitive game since 2020.

- - -

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Transfers Robinho, now 36, returns to boyhood club Santos 11/10/2020 AT 11:41