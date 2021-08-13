Romelu Lukaku will be unavailable for Chelsea’s opening day clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow, the club have confirmed.

The club’s £97.5 million record signing is instead likely to kickstart his second stint with the club at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on August 22.

The transfer, which saw the 28-year-old Belgian pen a five-year contract worth around £195,000 a week (after tax), was officially confirmed by the club yesterday.

A deal was reportedly agreed last weekend, but the move was not finalised in time for Lukaku to be registered for Chelsea’s opening day squad.

"The sensational return of Romelu Lukaku has come too late for involvement in the opening exchange this weekend," a statement on the club's website read.

Thomas Tuchel is likely to field questions on Lukaku's return to the club during his press conference at 13:30 BST today.

The German’s side host Palace at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in a 15:00 BST kick off as the Blues seek to improve upon last year’s fourth place finish.

They may line up against a familiar face in Marc Guehi, the 21-year-old defender having made the move across London for a reported £18m fee last month.

Palace added another Chelsea player to their books via the loan of Connor Gallagher, but the midfielder will be ineligible for the match as per the Premier League's rules on loanees facing parent clubs.

Chelsea pipped Leicester to the final European spot on the final day of the season despite defeat at Aston Villa, before winning their second Champions League title against Manchester City in Porto.

They begin their Premier League campaign having already secured a trophy, beating Villarreal on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on Wednesday.

