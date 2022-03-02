EA Sports have announced that the Russian national team and Russian clubs will be removed from video games FIFA 22 and NHL 22.

The move comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has intensified over the last few days.

They will also no longer be an option for players on popular video games FIFA and NHL, which are available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles.

A statement from EA Sports said: “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products: including FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.

“We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow are the three domestic Russian clubs currently on FIFA 22. It remains to be seen what will happen to Russian players on the game.

There was also a statement posted on the official NHL 22 account, saying EA Sports is removing Russian teams, as well as Belarusian teams.

“Following the IIHF’s [International Ice Hockey Federation] suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing these teams from NHL 22 within the coming weeks.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace.”

