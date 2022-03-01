Lokomotiv Moscow head coach Markus Gisdol has resigned from his post due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gisdol only moved to the Russian capital in October and oversaw just 12 matches before announcing his departure on Tuesday.

Lokomotiv stated on their website that Gisdol was “dismissed from the post” with Marvin Kompper named acting head coach.

However, German coach Gisdol told BILD he left the role as he cannot continue working in a city where Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin is in the Kremlin giving orders on the Ukraine invasion.

"For me, football coaching is the best job in the world,” Gisdol said.

"But I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe.

"That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.

"I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people.

"That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it.”

Lokomotiv are seventh in the Russian Premier League. Their match at Krasnodar was postponed on the weekend following the closure of city’s airport.

