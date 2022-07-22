Sadio Mane has beaten former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah to the African Footballer of the Year award for the second time.

Mane enjoyed a brilliant domestic and international season, winning FA Cup and League Cup trophies with Liverpool while scoring the penalty that saw Senegal beat Egypt to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title.

He also led his country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The African Footballer of the Year award was postponed for two years during Covid, but he also picked up the prize last time around in 2019.

Speaking at the award ceremony in the Moroccan capital Rabat, Mane heaped praise on his compatriots.

"I am very, very happy to receive the trophy this year," Mane said.

"I thank the Senegalese people, and dedicate this trophy to the youth of my country."

Salah has come up short against Mane twice in a row, taking second spot this year and in 2019. But the tables have turned as Salah took the gong in 2017 and 2018 with Mane second.

Mane's team-mate, Senegal and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, took third place in Rabat.

Barcelona and Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala won the women's prize for a record fifth time.

She won Spain's Pichichi award for the top scorer as part of another incredible season.

"It's a record-breaking night for me, as an individual and for Africa as a whole - I've got five today, five!" Oshoala said.

"2021-22 season was really tough for me as an individual, and I'd like to thank everyone who has stood by me."

