Chelsea completed the Women’s Super League and FA Cup double with a 3-2 extra-time victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

A week on from holding off Arsenal to secure a defence of their WSL title, Emma Hayes’ Chelsea battled hard to beat City.

Sam Kerr gave Chelsea the lead, only for Lauren Hemp to produce a glorious finish to level the scores before the interval.

Both sides had chances after the break, with Erin Cuthbert netting a stunner to put Chelsea back in front.

City substitute Hayley Raso glided into the box late on to force extra-time, before Kerr grabbed her second of the game to secure FA Cup glory for Chelsea.

It was heartbreak for City, but for Chelsea it was sweet revenge for the Conti Cup final defeat to the same side earlier in the season.

Kerr thought she had given Chelsea the lead with an effort that brought back memories of Pele, as she sent the ball round City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and went the other before slotting home, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The Australian was not to be denied, and she put Chelsea in front on 33 minutes. A deep cross from Millie Bright evaded the backtracking Roebuck, and Kerr arrived at the back post to bundle it home.

While Kerr took the WSL Golden Boot, City have a high-class forward of their own and Hemp proved why with a brilliant leveller on 42 minutes. The chance appeared to have gone when she was forced wide, but she cut back inside onto her right foot and curled a stunning effort into the top corner.

Hemp came close to putting City in front on 51 minutes, but her low drive was superbly saved by Ann-Katrin Berger.

Berger’s save proved of real value, as Chelsea re-established their lead just past the hour mark, with Cuthbert taking a touch before rifling the ball in off the crossbar from the edge of the box.

City threw on England star Ellen White as they chased an equaliser and in front of a record crowd of 49,094 for a Women’s FA Cup final, the fans were treated to extra-time.

There were tired legs and minds in extra-time, with mistakes made. Chelsea were fortunate to get away with losing the ball when playing out from the back, but City were not for their mistake.

Alanna Kennedy made a mess of attempting to pinch the ball in front of Kerr on the halfway and the Australian stormed forward, fired a shot on goal that took a wicked deflection off Alex Greenwood and into the net to secure FA Cup glory for the Blues for a fourth time.

