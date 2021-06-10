Celtic have appointed former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, the club have announced.

The Glasgow club have been without a manager since Neil Lennon resigned in late February with the club 18 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Celtic had been in talks with Eddie Howe but a deal to bring the former Bournemouth manager to Parkhead collapsed and the club have now secured the services of Postecoglou.

Scottish Premiership Brown to become player-coach at Aberdeen 25/03/2021 AT 18:30

“The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly,” Postecoglou told the club’s website

Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul. I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

Postecoglou has previously managed Melbourne Victory, the Australian national team and, most recently, Yokohama F. Marinos.

More to follow

Scottish Premiership Police investigating Morelos racist abuse 22/03/2021 AT 13:06