Rangers have completed their Scottish Premiership season unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

The feat matched Celtic's achievement in the 2016/17 season and they also secured a 107-year-old record set by Celtic for clean sheets.

They also recorded 19 league home wins, and did not concede a goal in any Ibrox fixture in the Premiership, and conceded just 13 goals overall.

Premier League Premier League name 23-man Hall of Fame shortlist 26/04/2021 AT 22:00

The win on Saturday came with goals through Joe Lewis - an own goal - two from Kemar Roofe and one from former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe.

By keeping a clean sheet on the day Rangers also went 26 league games without conceding a goal as Steven Gerrard took his side back to winning ways.

"It feels good, it's been a while since I've had the smell of champagne... I'm actually enjoying it," Gerrard told Sky Sports after he was soaked in champagne by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

"I was asked to come here at a really difficult time... It was about having a vision, having the right people in the right places, the right support from the board. We fought every day for three years to get to this point."

Real make Mbappe's international team-mate their top priorty - Euro Papers

Premier League ‘You need support from your manager’ - Gerrard surprised by Trent snub 23/03/2021 AT 11:16