Celtic laid down a huge marker in the title race after moving six points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-1 win at Ibrox.

First-half strikes from Tom Rogic and Cameron Cater-Vickers were ultimately enough to give Ange Postecoglou’s side all three points and condemn their rivals to a first home league defeat of the season.

It could have all panned out very differently if Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had managed to build on Aaron Ramsey’s third-minute opener.

The Welshman reacted quickest to Ryan Kent’s cross with a brilliant close-range finish past Joe Hart – Rangers’ 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

But that lead was wiped out just four minutes later when Tom Rogic pounced on the rebound after Allan McGregor saved Reo Hatate’s initial strike.

The Australian was looking particularly lively in the first half, and could have added to his tally with another strike which was blocked on this occasion. However, a second Hoops goal did come courtesy of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Van Bronckhorst would be wincing at the woefulness of his side’s defending, as Vickers latched onto a loose ball in the box and saw it take a deflection before beating McGregor.

Celtic had further chances to extend their lead through Anthony Ralston and Liel Abada. The former went on a driving run into the box, only to fire his shot wide.

Rangers then had McGregor to thank for keeping the deficit at one with an outstanding reflex save to push the latter’s shot over the bar.

The result ends the Gers’ seven-match unbeaten run in the league since a 3-0 defeat to Celtic on February 2, and their title hopes are now in tatters.

Whereas this fourth consecutive league win for Celtic has left the Hoops in firm control in the title race.

