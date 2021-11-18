Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new manager to replace Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard left Rangers last week to replace Dean Smith at Aston Villa, and the Scottish champions have moved quickly to appoint their former player.

Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, as well as spells at Arsenal and Barcelona.

As manager he won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, and last coached Chinese side Guangzhou R&F.

The midfielder won 106 caps for the Netherlands and was captain for the side as they lost 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final.

Van Bronckhorst said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be appointed.

"I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners," he continued.

"I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already and I'm grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.

"I cannot wait to meet the club's incredible supporters again and begin this new era for us all."

Rangers’ next match is against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals, but he may not receive a visa in time to oversee the side.

