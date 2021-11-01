Sergio Aguero will not play for Barcelona for at least three months as he undergoes treatment for a heart issue.

The 33-year-old was taken off during Barca’s La Liga match against Alaves at the weekend after complaining of chest discomfort and dizziness.

He was taken to hospital for a cardiac exam and it has been reported in Spain that he has been diagnosed with a heart rate rhythm disorder.

Barcelona have confirmed in a statement that he will undergo treatment and will not play again this year.

“Barca player Kun Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada.

“He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.”

Aguero has had a difficult start at Barcelona after joining as a free agent from Manchester City in the summer.

He only made his debut on October 17 as he was recovering from injury and has scored one goal in five appearances.

