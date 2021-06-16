Real Madrid central defender Sergio Ramos will leave this summer, the club have announced.

In a short statement released on Wednesday evening, Madrid confirmed that an “act of farewell” to captain Ramos will be held on Thursday 17 June.

The 35-year-old has been a Real Madrid player since 2005, during which time he won five league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Ramos will become a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Madrid expires, after suffering an injury-hit season that saw him feature just 15 times in La Liga and miss out on selection from the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

And, with Real Madrid having already signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich this summer, Los Blancos have not come to an agreement with their legendary skipper over a contract extension.

New Real manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking to work with a smaller core of players next season, meaning Ramos might not be the last defender to leave the club this summer, with Nacho, Eder Militao and Jesus Vallejo all at risk.

Ramos is due to hold a press conference later on Wednesday evening.

