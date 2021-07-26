Cristiano Ronaldo was mobbed by fans as he reported for Juventus training on Monday.

The Portuguese was given an extended break following his efforts with Portugal at Euro 2020, where he won the Golden Boot for being top scorer in the tournament, but he returned to Juventus’ Continassa training complex with his future up in the air.

There has been widespread speculation that he would look to move on this summer, but the club’s vice chairman Pavel Nedved said on Sunday that they expect Ronaldo to remain in Turin.

Ronaldo’s return to training on Monday was widely publicised, and a large crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the 36-year-old.

The former Real Madrid man posed for photos with fans before heading into the training complex.

Reports in Italy state that Ronaldo will hold a meeting with club officials later on Monday to discuss his future.

Ronaldo has made no comment on his future, other than to say he intends to keep playing at the top level, and it remains to be seen whether he commits to the final year of his contract with Juve.

