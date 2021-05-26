Inter Milan will part ways with Antonio Conte in the next 48 hours, according to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Chelsea and Italy national team boss has led Inter to their first Serie A title since 2010, finishing 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Inter president Steven Zhang and Chinese owners Suning have told the club hierarchy at the newly-crowned champions they must lower the wage bill by up to 20 per cent next season.

According to the report , Conte has reacted badly to the change in approach with Inter set for a title defence and Champions League football next season. Conte is reportedly set to meet Zhang this week to terminate his contract for a fee believed to be around £6m.

Football transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 51-year-old will make a decision over his future in the next few days.

Former Juventus bosses Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri as well as Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic are all linked to the head coach role at the San Siro.

Inter's wage reduction at the Nerazzurri could also spell the departure of star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked to Manchester City and Chelsea in recent months.

