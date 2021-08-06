Juventus apologised on Friday for a social media post that they made which showed one of their players making an offensive gesture.

The player had their hands on their eyelids to stretch the shape of their eyes while wearing a red training cone on her head. The gesture from Cecilia Salvai was combined with her narrowing her eyes.

The post was removed after 25 minutes after a string of observers described the post as racist.

The club then issued an apology, saying: “We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination.”

Juventus are the current women's Serie A champions, having won each of the last four titles.

