Cristiano Ronaldo has committed himself to another season at Juventus, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Portugal superstar’s future has been a subject of major debate following Juventus’ poor form last term.

There has been talk of a return to the Premier League - with Manchester United and Manchester City both linked - as well as another former club, Real Madrid, but Allegri has knocked the speculation on the head by saying the player has told him he is staying in Turin.

"Cristiano has always trained well and has never expressed his desire to leave Juventus,” Allegri said . "He told me that he's staying, so we can clear that one up."

Ronaldo has one year remaining on the contract he signed at Juventus in 2018, meaning the club are likely to miss out on any fee for the 36-year-old.

Juve have made huge sums on the back of Ronaldo being at the club, and the aim will be to go out on a high - with the targets being to regain the Serie A crown and make a deep push in the Champions League.

Juventus kick off their Serie A season against Udinese on Sunday.

