Romelu Lukaku says he is staying at Inter Milan amid speculation linking him with a return to Chelsea.

The Belgium forward had an outstanding season, scoring 37 goals for club and country in all competitions to help Inter claim a first Serie A title in 11 years.

But his old club, now Champions League winners for a second time, are believed to be on the search for a new striker and are rumoured to be interested in bringing their former player back to Stamford Bridge, where Lukaku had limited chances to impress before he was sold to Everton in 2014.

"I am staying," he told Belgian TV. "I feel good at Inter."

It is already going to be a summer of transition for the new Italian champions, with head coach Antonio Conte departing and Simone Inzaghi seemingly poised to take over after leaving Napoli.

"I've already had contact with the man who becomes our new manager," Lukaku told TV station VTM.

"Maybe I shouldn't say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning Serie A)."

Inter are not believed to be under pressure to sell Lukaku, with Achraf Hakimi rumoured to be of interest to Paris Saint-Germain.

