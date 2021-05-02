Inter Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte’s side of the league crown.

Inter are 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and their triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus.

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes, but the Bergamo club went in front 10 minutes later through a Robin Gosens strike.

Sassuolo equalised early in the second half through a Domenico Berardi penalty, but the hosts were then also reduced to 10 men when Marlon earned a second yellow and conceded a penalty.

However, Luis Muriel’s spot kick was saved by Andrea Consigli.

Inter defeated Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to move up to 82 points, and Atalanta's draw ensured it was mathematically impossible for any of the chasing pack to catch them.

Inter have led the league standings for the last 13 rounds since beating Lazio 3-1 on February 14, improving on a runners-up finish in Conte’s debut season in 2019/20.

RELENTLESS INTER

Conte's side have looked destined to claim the league crown for most of the season after showing a level of relentless consistency that their rivals could not match.

They are unbeaten since January 6, a run of 18 games, and became the first Italian side to begin the second half of a Serie A season with 11 consecutive wins between January 30 and April 11.

The strike partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez has been crucial to their success, with the pair scoring a combined 36 league goals.

Inter also boast the best defensive record in the league with 29 goals conceded in 34 games.

It marked an improvement on a runners-up sport in Conte’s debut season in 2019/20, when Inter finished one point behind Juventus and were beaten 3-2 by Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Conte celebrates the fourth Serie A title of his coaching career, after guiding Juventus to the first three crowns of their nine-year run between 2011 and 2014.

Inter fans celebrate at Piazza Duomo in Milan Image credit: Getty Images

