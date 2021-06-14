Gianluigi Buffon looks likely to take his professional goalkeeping career into his mid-40s, with reports suggesting he is close to rejoining Parma.

The 43-year-old Italy legend confirmed last month that he is leaving Juventus, where he has spent the last two years in a second spell at the club following a season at Paris Saint-Germain.

But rather than retiring, it now seems Buffon will return to Parma, where he spent his youth career before making his professional debut 26 years ago.

Transfers Transfer LIVE – Man Utd make first official bid for Sancho 10/06/2021 AT 07:45

According to Sky Sports in Italy and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the goalkeeper will sign a two-year contract, which would take his career up to the age of 45.

Buffon would be joining a club which is playing in the second tier, after Parma were relegated from Serie A. He played for Parma between 1995 and 2001, before departing for a 17-year spell at Juve.

But since then, much like Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, they have been found bankrupt and re-formed as a new company - working their back up the divisions to the top level of Italian football.

Buffon will compete with first-choice goalkeeper Luigi Sepe for the number one spot as they look to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

Transfers Manchester United target £77m Sancho and five more - Paper Round 13/05/2021 AT 04:52